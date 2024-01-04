[Watch] Absolute carnage as India lose 6 wickets for no runs in second Test against South Africa

The second Test between India and South Africa continues to produce unbelievable twists and turns as the visitors were bundled out for 153 in their first innings, despite remarkably being 153/4 at one stage.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul had started well after Tea on Day 1 and it seemed like they would take their team's lead past the 150-run-mark. However, the lead couldn't cross even the three-figure mark as Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada together bagged six wickets in the space of 11 deliveries.

It all started with what was a needless shot from KL Rahul. Receiving a rather wide delivery, Rahul tried to ride the bounce and play an uppercut, only to edge it to the wicketkeeper. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah both fell similarly with extra bounce inducing the edge and Marco Jansen completing a comfortable catch.

Rabada then got the big wicket of Virat Kohli from the other end, edging one to the slip cordon where Aiden Markram completed a good catch diving forward. That dismissal was enough to throw the cat among the pigeons as the visitors then lost Mohammed Siraj through a sloppy run-out. Prasidh Krishna perished soon after to complete a meek capitulation from the batting side.

South Africa will be pumped up after an incredible comeback

After getting bundled out for 55 in their first innings, South Africa wouldn't have envisaged having to bat again on Day 1 with just 98 runs behind. They certainly had a spring in their stride as they made their way back to the dressing room after taking the last six wickets for zero runs.

South Africa ended the day at 62 for 3, trailing India by 36 runs. If they manage to take their lead past the 100-run-mark, it would certainly cause a few jitters in the Indian camp with a tricky fourth-innings chase.

