[Watch] Afghanistan stars Mohammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi break Ramadan fast on-field during AFG vs IRE 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland on Tuesday (March 12) was halted for a few minutes in Sharjah as the players broke their fast amid the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mohammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi on-field and his teammates in the dressing room were seen offering prayers and breaking the fast.

For the unversed, Ramadan holds a special place for those who follow Islam worldwide. It is observed by all adult Muslims, who fast from dawn to sunset (unless ill), during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar ahead of Eid. This year it began on March 12.

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 117 runs in the 3rd ODI to win the series 2-0

A clinical all-round performance from Mohammad Nabi helped Afghanistan beat Ireland by 117 runs in the third ODI on Tuesday.

Batting first, Afghanistan put up 236/9 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries from skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Shahidi scored 69 runs off 103 balls, hitting four boundaries. Gurbaz hit 51 off 53 deliveries in an innings laced with a six and seven boundaries. Mohammad Nabi also contributed 48 off 62, including three fours.

Mark Adair starred with the ball for Ireland, picking up three wickets, while Barry McCarthy bagged two.

In response, Ireland were bundled out for 119 following a batting collapse. They lost their last seven wickets for just 26 runs. Skipper Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher, though, looked good for their 50 (53) and 43 (63), respectively.

Mohammad Nabi bagged a fifer for Afghanistan, while Nangeyalia Kharote picked up four wickets.

With the win, Afghanistan also won the ODI series 2-0. They won the opening game by 35 runs, courtesy of a century from wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and a four-wicket haul from Fazalhaq Farooqi. The second ODI was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams will now play three T20Is, which starts at the same venue on Friday, March 15.

