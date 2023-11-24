[Watch] Amelia Kerr and Courtney Sippel duo take catch of the season to dismiss Phoebe Litchfield in 2023 WBBL

Amelia Kerr and Courtney Sippel combined to arguably take the catch of the 2023 Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) during the game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. The sensational grab resulted in Phoebe Litchfield departing for 23 runs off 21 balls.

The incident took place in the seventh over of the Thunder’s run chase when Nicola Hancock bowled a length ball, with Litchfield hitting it in hope for a six towards the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Kerr took the catch before throwing the ball to Sippel just in time as the momentum took the former outside the boundary skirtings. The duo completed the catch to provide the Heat their first breakthrough as the Thunder lost their opening wicket for 54 runs.

“Incredible teamwork from Amelia Kerr and Courtney Sippel to get the big wicket of Phoebe Litchfield!”

Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 22 runs in 2023 WBBL

A complete all-round performance helped Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 22 runs in the 2023 WBBL on Friday.

Batting first, Heat posted 160/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Bess Heath, Georgia Redmayne, and Amelia Kerr chipped in with scores of 29 (25), run-a-ball 21, and 20 (17), respectively. Laura Harris and Georgia Voll also contributed 19 (9) and 18*(8), respectively.

Sammy-Jo Johnson emerged as the pick of the Thunders bowlers, returning with figures of 3/39, while Marizanne Kapp bagged two wickets. Samantha Bates, Chamari Athapathu, and Lauren Smith settled for one scalp apiece.

In response, Sydney Thunder managed 138/9 in 20 overs. Chamari Athapathu top-scored with 34 off 28, but none of the other batters failed to deliver.

Jess Jonassen starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/26, while Nicola Hancock bagged two wickets and Courtney Sippel one.

With the win, the Heat rose one place above to third with 16 points in 14 matches.

The Thunder, meanwhile, have dropped to fourth place with 15 points in 13 games.

The top four teams will qualify for the WBBL knockout stage.