 [Watch] Amelia Kerr’s Brisbane Heat penalized 5 runs against Sydney Sixers for catching the ball with a hand towel in WBBL 2023

Jess Jonassen's Brisbane Heat were penalized five runs against Ellyse Perry-led Sydney Sixers during their Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) match at Allan Border Field on Tuesday, November 21.

The incident took place during the 10th over of the Sixers’ run chase. Amelia Kerr collected the ball and wanted to dry the bowl with a hand towel. The all-rounder, however, was so eager to shine the ball that she didn’t bother collecting the ball with the towel. The on-field umpires called Kerr and penalized her side five runs.

The penalty was awarded under Law 42 of Players’ Conduct as per Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Lord’s.

For the unversed, the hand towel are used to soak out the well ball. The five-run penalty is signaled by bringing one arm across his chest and touching his shoulder.

Amelia Kerr’s quickfire 64 goes in vain as Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by six wickets in WBBL

Amelia Kerr’s quickfire 64 off 44, which included 10 boundaries, went in vain as Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by six wickets in WBBL on Tuesday.

Batting first, the Heat posted 176/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Kerr, Mignon du Preez scored 42 off 27, including one maximum and five boundaries. Charlie Knott played a cameo, scoring 29 off 10, comprising two sixes and three fours.

Ellyse Perry starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/40, while Jess Kerr picked up two wickets. Lauren Cheatle also scalped one wicket.

In response, Sydney Sixers chased down the target with one ball to spare. Ashleigh Gardner and Erin Burns starred with the bat, scoring 36 (30) and 35 (20), respectively. Meanwhile, Mathilda Carmichael, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown and Ellyse Perry chipped in their 20s.

Jess Jonassen and Georgia Voll bagged two wickets apiece for Brisbane Heat.

With the win, the Sixers also avenged the three-wicket loss they suffered at their home venue.

Brisbane Heat will play against Sydney Thunder in their final league game in Adelaide on November 24. Sixers on the other hand will play their last league game against Thunder in a derby clash on November 26.