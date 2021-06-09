Watch: Andre Russell takes a 100-meter dash on the beaches of Abu Dhabi

Andre Russell is currently in Abu Dhabi to play the second phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is due to start on June 9 (Wednesday).

The Caribbean all-rounder will turn up for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL. Ahead of the start of the tournament, Russell could be seen taking a 100-meter dash on the beaches of Abu Dhabi.

Andre Russell took to his official Instagram handle to share the video. He captioned it:

"12 100 meter run 🏃‍♂️ dammm I need my bed now!"

Andre Russell, who had blown hot and cold in the now-suspended IPL 2021, will look to get his rhythm back in the PSL ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Gladiators, who are currently in the last spot with a solitary win from five matches, will want Russell to help turn their fortunes around. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side will begin their campaign on June 11 against Islamabad United.

Bubble life has taken a toll on me mentally: Andre Russell

The KKR all-rounder recently admitted that bio-bubble life has taken a toll on him. Speaking about the restrictions and quarantine rules imposed on players, Andre Russel told Geo News:

"I think it's taking a toll on myself. I can't talk for any other player or coaches or anyone that goes through this whole quarantine stuff. But it's definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, in a room locked in, you can't go out for a walk. You can't go certain places, you can't socialise, it's different."

Andre Russel added:

"But at the end of the day, I'm not being ungrateful, I'm grateful that we're still playing, we're still doing our job. So it's tough for us. But even though we prepared for it, it still takes a toll."

Andre Russell has his say about playing in the extreme heat of Abu Dhabi during the second leg of #PSL6.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/lGQ3naOhMx — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) June 4, 2021

After the PSL is completed, Andre Russell will head back to the Caribbean Islands for his international commitments as the West Indies play South Africa and Australia. The all-rounder will then link up with the Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL before he heads back to the UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021.

