Watch: Arshad Iqbal's bouncer breaks the batsman's helmet in the 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan

Debutant Arshad Iqbal's bouncer to Tinashe Kamunhukamwe in the 2nd T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan shocked both camps as the helmet disintegrated into two parts.

The incident took place in the 7th over of the Zimbabwe innings. The third ball of the over was a sharp bouncer from Arshad Iqbal and the Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was immediately on the front foot.

Due to this initial movement, the ball rose too high for him and crashed hard into his helmet. The first layer of the protection gear immediately came off and Kamunhukamwe looked rattled. All the Pakistan players rushed to him soon after the incident.

The team physio checked for any concussions, following which Kamunhukamwe was allowed to continue his batting. He scored 34 runs off 40 balls before getting out in the 13th over of the innings. His knock propelled Zimbabwe to 118/9 in 20 overs, which later turned out to be a winning total.

Watch Arshad Iqbal's brutal bouncer here:

Meanwhile, Arshad Iqbal picked up one wicket on his debut and conceded 16 runs in his four overs.

Pakistan crumble in the chase as Zimbabwe level the series

Chasing a small target of 119, many expected Pakistan would win comfortably and clinch the series. However, despite being in a good position, the Pakistan batsmen let the pressure get to them.

After crawling his way to a 45-ball knock of 41 runs, Captain Babar Azam fell in the 16th over when his team still needed 41 runs from 25 deliveries. With some explosive batsmen in the middle-order, Pakistan had an opportunity to reach the target.

However, under immense pressure, their batsmen kept walking back to the pavilion one after the other. The team was ultimately bowled out for only 99, losing the game by 19 runs. Babar Azam seemed extremely disappointed with the loss.

"We played poor cricket in the batting department. Credit to Zimbabwe for playing good cricket. The surface was stopping a bit and was two-paced. But it's no excuse, we're professionals and need to deal with it. Hopefully, we will come back strong in the next game," skipper Babar Azam said after the game's conclusion.

The series decider between these two teams will be played on April 25th.