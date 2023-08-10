[WATCH] Baba Aparajith involved in a heated row with umpires and opposition players following dismissal in TNCA Division 1 match

Tamil Nadu batter Baba Aparajith was involved in a major confrontation with the on-field umpires as well as the opposition players during a recent Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Division 1 fixture.

Representing the young Stars Cricket Club against the Jolly Rovers CC, the right-handed batter walked out to the crease with the score reading 32-2 after seven overs while in pursuit of the 164-run target. He was batting on 32 runs when the controversial incident occurred.

Aparajith was adjudged out by the on-field umpire after a delivery by opposition skipper B Hari Nishanth turned heavily and resulted in an appeal. There was a lot of confusion as it looked like the batter was struck on the pads, but the fielder at short leg also claimed the catch.

The 29-year-old cut a frustrated figure after the umpire's verdict and protested in a rather theatrical fashion. He refused to walk back to the pavilion and indicated to the umpire with gestures which prompted them to have a discussion.

Have a look at the incident right here:

There was no provision for Decision Review System (DRS) in the contest, but the replays were viewed to come to a conclusion. Aparajith was walking back to the pavilion after the on-field call stayed, but he returned to confront one of the opposition players.

The heated discussion forced the umpires to intervene, following which the batter finally walked back to the pavilion.

Aparajith's Young Stars Cricket Club won by four wickets in the end courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's fifty

There was a change in decision regarding Aparajith's dismissal, but not in a way that the batter would have liked. Instead of a change from out to not out, the officials decided to change the mode of dismissal to caught from the initially adjudged lbw verdict.

After being reduced 72-3 in the run chase, the in-form B Sai Sudharsan held one end to score 67 runs off 92 deliveries as the Young Stars Cricket Club recorded a four-wicket win.