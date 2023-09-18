[Watch] "Babar Azam banna hai?" - Amid rumors of spat, Shaheen Afridi asks a toddler if he wants to become like Pakistan captain

Shaheen Afridi was recently spotted asking a toddler if he wanted to become a player like Babar Azam in the future. A video of the Pakistan fast bowler playing with the young kid has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, Shaheen Afridi is holding the young kid in his hands. The kid listened to whatever Afridi told him. The Pakistan fast bowler started to ask him random questions. He enquired the toddler if he wanted to play cricket. He next asked him if he wants to be like Babar Azam.

"Cricket khelni hai? Babar Azam banna hai?" (Do you want to play cricket? Do you want to become a player like Babar Azam?)

Pakistan fans were delighted to see this video because just a few days back, reports surfaced online claiming that Babar Azam had a heated argument with Shaheen Afridi in the dressing room after Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 exit.

As per BolNews, Azam criticized the senior players for not bringing their best to the table at the grand stage of the Asia Cup. Afridi reportedly interrupted him, asking the skipper to focus on the positives instead.

"These are merely negative speculations" - Senior Pakistan player trashed rumors of spat between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi

Afridi's interruption did not go down well with Babar, and they reportedly had a heated argument, which forced Mohammad Rizwan and the coaches to calm things. However, speaking to Cricket Pakistan, an unnamed senior Pakistan player denied all the rumors.

"The team's sole focus is on cricket, and we are not concerned about the critics. Losing a match gives our critics an opportunity to voice their opinions, but these are merely negative speculations," the player said.

The aforementioned video also shows that nothing is wrong between Shaheen and Babar. The two Pakistan stars will return to the field on September 29 for a warm-up match against New Zealand before the World Cup 2023.