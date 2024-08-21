[Watch] Babar Azam dismissed for 0 off 2 balls in 1st Test of PAK vs BAN 2024 series

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck in the ongoing Test match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, August 21. The match is being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

After the start of the match was delayed due to poor conditions, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first. The visitors struck early by dismissing Abdullah Shafique cheaply, while captain Shan Masood was given caught behind controversially.

Babar Azam walked out to bat at No. 4. He managed to defend the first delivery but then edged one down the leg side off the bowling of Shoriful Islam. Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das held onto the catch, as Babar's stay at the crease was cut short, with the batter being dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Pakistan lose three early wickets in the first Test match against Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan (Image credits: @TheRealPCB on X)

Earlier today, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first. The start of the Test match was delayed as the conditions were deemed not suitable for play and the match started after lunch, with no play possible in the first session.

Bangladesh struck early with the wicket of Abdullah Shafique, who edged one to Zakir Hassan. They managed to strike off consecutive deliveries, as the Bangla Tigers dismissed Shan Masood and later got the wicket of Babar Azam. While Babar edged one down the legside, Masood was given out controversially as the Pakistani skipper expressed displeasure at the third umpire. Within the blink of an eye, Pakistan found themselves tottering at 16/3 after 8.2 overs.

For Bangladesh, it has been Shoriful Islam with the double strike, picking up the wickets of Masood and Babar. Hasan Mahmud was the other bowler to pick up a wicket.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub (22*) and Saud Shakeel (7*) are currently batting in the middle. At the time of writing, Pakistan are 40/3 at the end of 13 overs.

