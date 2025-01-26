[Watch] Babar Azam loses his wicket after getting settled, leaves Pakistan in trouble at stumps on Day 2 of PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam lost his wicket for 31 in the second innings of the ongoing Test against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The former Pakistan captain handed a catch to short-leg fielder Alick Athanaze while trying to defend against off-spinner Kevin Sinclair.

The second Test between Pakistan and West Indies has completed just two days and is likely to end on the third day itself. Batters from both sides have struggled on the surface at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with three innings already completed and Pakistan chasing 276 runs to win the Test.

At stumps on the second day, Pakistan stand at 76/4. The score could have been better for the hosts had they not lost Babar Azam's wicket at the fag end of the day's play. Babar was on 31 off 66 when he tried to defend a ball from Kevin Sinclair. The ball took his bat's inside edge, hit him on his pad and went straight up in the air.

Short-leg fielder Alick Athanaze made no mistake in taking the catch above his head. You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

Babar looked in good touch in the middle as he hit two fours during his 67-ball stay. Pakistan sent out debutant Kashif Ali as a night watchman at number six after the fall of Babar's wicket.

Can Pakistan win the 2nd Test despite the fall of Babar Azam's wicket?

Pakistan need 178 more runs to win the Test. With three more days left in the game, the home side can pull off a successful run chase but they will have to bat on a tricky wicket.

The key thing is to keep the wickets in hand. Apart from Babar Azam, Pakistan have also lost the wickets of Shan Masood, Mohammad Huraira and Kamran Ghulam in the second innings. Saud Shakeel and Kashif Ali are unbeaten in the middle at stumps on Day 2.

