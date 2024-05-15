[Watch] Babar Azam smashes four sixes in a single over during 3rd Pakistan vs Ireland T20I in Dublin

Pakistan captain Babar Azam exhibited his big-hitting skills by smashing four sixes in a single over during the 3rd T20I against Ireland on Tuesday (May 14) at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. The incident took place in the 14th over of the second innings as Pakistan attempted to chase the 179-run target.

Ireland's captain, Lorcan Tucker, gave the ball to leg-spinner Benjamin White to deliver the 14th over. Babar Azam set the tone for the over on the first ball by smashing it over long on to bring up his half-century.

He then hit the next two balls for maximums to put even more pressure on the leggie. Benjamin White then made a comeback as his quick delivery outside off stump beat Babar's bat as he attempted to hit it powerfully towards the covers.

The bowler tried to replicate a similar delivery again on the fifth ball, but Azam lined him up and smashed the ball over the cow corner to bag his fourth six of the over. The over ended with a single off the final ball.

Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi help Pakistan beat Ireland comfortably in the 3rd T20I

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first on a batting-friendly track. Lorcan Tucker (73), Andrew Balbirnie (35), and Harry Tector (30) batted well and took the hosts to a decent score of 178/7 in the first innings. Shaheen Afridi (3/14) starred for Pakistan in the bowling department.

Babar Azam (75) and Mohammad Rizwan (56) then hit aggressive half-centuries to make light work of the target. Azam Khan (18*) also chipped in with a cameo as Pakistan reached 181/4 in 17 overs to win the match by six wickets.

At the post-match presentation, Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker reflected on the loss and said:

"We were still in a preparation period for the World Cup. You never know what happens in the first few weeks in America. Fingers crossed for the World Cup. The platform was set very nicely, we played with great intent but fell well short of what we were aiming for which was 200+."

He added:

"I think so, maybe a bit disappointing with the result but the way we fought and the intent was great. Playing cricket in a couple of weeks at New York will be great."

Pakistan won the three-match series against Ireland by a 2-1 margin.

