[Watch] Babar and Rizwan share a light moment during the PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Pakistan batter Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan shared a light moment on Day 2 of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Test is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

A video of the duo sharing some laughs has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the clip shared by an X user, Rizwan was shown playfully throwing the bat into Babar's hands. A few frames later, the Pakistani team was in a huddle with Babar and Rizwan having a small discussion in the middle.

You can find the video below:

Mohammad Rizwan was the player of the day for Pakistan. The wicketkeeper-batter notched up his third Test century and stitched a 240-run partnership with vice-captain Saud Shakeel for the fifth wicket.

Pakistan on top after Day 2 of PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with an unbeaten 171 (Image credits: @TheRealPCB on X)

After the start got delayed on Day 1, Pakistan were asked to bat first by Bangladesh. The hosts looked in trouble early on as they lost opener Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood was controversially given caught behind by the third umpire. Babar Azam, too, was dismissed cheaply as the 29-year-old got out for a silver duck.

Saim Ayub and vice-captain Saud Shakeel added 98 runs for the fourth wicket before the former was caught at third slip. Shakeel then partnered with Rizwan and the duo stitched a 240-run partnership for the fifth wicket. In the process, both batters recorded their third centuries in Test cricket.

A late blitz towards the end by Shaheen Afridi helped Pakistan reach 448/6, which prompted skipper Shan Masood to declare the innings and have a shot with the ball in hand. The hosts couldn't find much success late in the day as Bangladeshi openers, Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan managed to see through the period.

At the end of Day 2, Bangladesh were on 27/0 after 12 overs. The visitors trail by 421 runs.

