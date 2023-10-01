South African bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada recently showed off his Hindi-speaking skills in a reel on Instagram. He is currently in India to participate in the upcoming 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

The Proteas contingent has set up their base in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, which is the venue for both of their warm-up games. Rain spoiled their World Cup preparations by washing out the practice match against Afghanistan on Friday (September 29). They will next face New Zealand on Monday (October 2) in their second warm-up match.

Ahead of the match, the ICC shared a funny reel featuring South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Instagram. In it, Rabada can be seen talking to two South Bombay locals. When they try to teach him Mumbai local train etiquettes, the Proteas star quips in Hindi:

"Beta, papa ko mat sikhao! (Boys, don't try to teach your father!)"

Rabada then goes on to show how to travel in Mumbai local, leaving the two guys even more stunned. The reel ends with the trio shaking a leg.

You can watch the hilarious video below:

South Africa's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 1: October 7 - South Africa v Sri Lanka, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 pm IST

Match 2: October 12 - Australia v South Africa, Ekana Stadium. Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 3: October 17 - South Africa v Netherlands, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 4: October 21 - South Africa v England, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 5: October 24 - South Africa v Bangladesh, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 6: October 27 - South Africa v Pakistan, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 pm IST

Match 7: November 1 - South Africa v New Zealand,

MCA Stadium, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 8: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 9: November 10 - South Africa v Afghanistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Henrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Do you think India can go on and win the World Cup with this squad? Let us know your opinions and predictions in the comments section.