[Watch] Birthday celebrations of Rohit Sharma's 5-year-old daughter Samaira 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently celebrated his daughter Samaira's birthday, along with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and friends. Samaira Sharma was born on December 30, 2018, in Mumbai and is celebrating her fifth birthday today (Saturday).

Rohit is currently in South Africa, leading the Indian side in the 2-match Test series. India disappointingly lost the first Test at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs and thus lost the chance of winning their first-ever Test series in South Africa.

Rohit Sharma had a poor outing as a batter in the match, as he could only score 5 (14) and 0 (8) in both innings. He and his teammates will be eager to make amends and put on an improved showing in the next Test.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's personal life off the field by sharing a video. In it, Rohit can be seen in a joyful mood, celebrating his daughter Samaira's birthday with family and friends

You can watch the celebrations in the video below:

"The way the opposition bowled, there's a lot to learn from that"- Rohit Sharma after losing the Boxing Day Test vs South Africa

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the first Test, Rohit Sharma said that their bowling unit failed to adapt to the conditions and perform accordingly, resulting in them conceding way too many runs on a tricky surface.

He pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah bowled well but lacked support from the rest of the pacers. However, Rohit refrained from being too critical of the bowlers and hoped they would analyze their shortcomings and improve going forward.

Rohit Sharma said:

"The way the wicket was behaving, we conceded a lot of runs. It happens. We can't depend on just one bowler. It's important that the other three bowlers also do well. The way the opposition bowled, there's a lot to learn from that."

He added:

"Bumrah bowled well. All he wanted was a bit of support from the other end, which he didn't get. That happens. All the other three bowlers were trying very hard, bending their backs, but it just didn't work out. It didn't happen the way we would've wanted to. But again, games like these teach what you need to do as a bowling group. Hopefully, they understand what went wrong and try and come back stronger in the next game."

The second Test between India and South Africa will commence on January 3 in Cape Town.

