[Watch] Brendan Taylor gets a special guard of honor during his final international match

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor stepped onto the international field for the final time in style, with his teammates and opponents welcoming him with special guards of honor.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Zimbabwe cricketers can be seen holding their bats high in the air on either side of Brendan Taylor. The batsman was then greeted by Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie, whose players welcomed him with rousing applause.

You can watch the clip here:

Special visuals of Brendan Taylor walking out to bat for the last time for Zimbabwe 🙌#IREvZIM pic.twitter.com/pmTRAXXTs3 — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2021

One of the greatest batsmen for Zimbabwe, Brendan Taylor had a career spanning 17 years and 283 internationals across formats. A dependable right-handed batter, he amassed just under 10,000 runs for his country, with his Test and ODI averages crossing 35. His exploits included 17 centuries and 51 half-tons.

However, Taylor's final innings didn't end in the flourish he probably wanted and rightfully deserved. In the ODI game, which started late due to rain, the opening batsman scored seven runs off 12 balls, including a boundary, before losing his wicket to Joshua Little in 4th over.

"No more airport heartaches" - Brendan Taylor's emotional message on retirement eve

In his parting message to fans on Sunday, Brendan Taylor relived his emotional journey, thanking his teammates, family and fans for their support. He said the game gave him a sense of pride for representing Zimbabwe and taught him how to be 'humble'.

“It's with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country. 17 years of extreme highs and extreme lows, and I wouldn't change it for the world. It's taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long, to wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field," Brendan Taylor wrote in the message.

The star batsman said:

"...I'm eternally grateful. To my friends at home, my parents and my best mates my two brothers who have been with me every step of the way. Thank you so much. Finally to my wife @tkellyanne and our four beautiful boys. You have meant everything to me on this journey, and it wouldn't have been possible without you. No more airport heartaches. I look forward to our next chapter. I love you all very much.

We'll miss this shot, Brendan Taylor. One of the most decorative African batsman, a Zimbabwean great. pic.twitter.com/enkV9t8Vw1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 13, 2021

Also Read

Zimbabwe are leading the three-match series 1-0. They won the first match by 38 runs and the second was abandoned due to rain and a wet outfield.

Edited by Sai Krishna