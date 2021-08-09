Watch: British High Commissioner Alex Ellis learns Kannada from 'coach' Rahul Dravid

Former Indian captain and current NCA head Rahul Dravid recently gave British High Commissioner Alex Ellis a lesson in Kannada. Ellis was in Bangalore on an official visit and found time to meet the legendary batsmen on August 7.

Alex Ellis asked Rahul Dravid to teach him a phrase in Kannada related to cricket. Dravid obliged and taught him to say, 'Bega Odi', which means one run in Kannada. Alex Ellis later shared the video on his official Twitter account.

There has been a certain stigma associated with admitting to your weaknesses: Rahul Dravid on mental health

Ben Stokes decided to take an indefinite break from cricket to work on his mental health in July. Rahul Dravid recently gave his opinion on players' mental health issues while playing international cricket. He also mentioned that during his playing days, it was considered a stigma to discuss such issues in public.

"Mental health has been an issue in sport and it has been an issue in cricket. It's heartening to see there have been more conversations around this topic over the last decade or so with many players actually having the courage and the confidence to admit to having issues. I mean, as you know, sport, and cricket, especially, is a high-pressure environment," said Rahul Dravid.

"In the past, there has probably been a certain stigma associated with admitting to your weaknesses or your frailties or admitting that you have a problem. People didn't know how to react to it, they didn't know how to deal with it but with the few players coming out and having the confidence to do it, I think there has been a better conversation around the space of mental health in sport," concluded Rahul Dravid.

