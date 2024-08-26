[Watch] Carlos Brathwaite smashes his helmet beyond the boundary in anger after being adjudged out in Max 60 Caribbean 2024 

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite showcased a strong reaction after being controversially adjudged out in the clash between the New York Strikers and the Grand Cayman Jaguars during the Max 60 Caribbean 2024 Super Three clash on August 24.

The Strikers, led by Thisara Perera, were placed at 88-6 in the ninth over after being put into bat first. Brathwaite, batting on seven runs off four deliveries, tried to execute a pull shot off left-arm pacer Josh Little's bouncer. The all-rounder failed to make contact as the ball missed his bat and hit his shoulder, before looping into the hands of the wicket-keeper.

Following an appeal by the Grand Cayman Jaguars, the on-field umpire surprisingly adjudged Brathwaite out. The all-rounder was left rooted at the crease after the umpire's verdict, and begrudgingly began walking back to the pavilion.

Trending

Just as Brathwaite was about to cross the ropes and get into the team camp, he removed his helmet and smashed it well beyond the playing area. Have a look at the video right here:

Expand Tweet

The West Indies all-rounder was last seen on the international circuit in 2019. The 36-year-old has often been seen as a commentator across the world in recent times.

Carlos Brathwaite bowled 2 overs in the 2nd innings as the Strikers advanced to the finals

The New York Strikers ended up with 104-8 on the board after a set of impactful contributions by the top order. During the second innings, Carlos Brathwaite chipped in with his quota of two overs, conceding 16 runs without any wicket to his name.

The Grand Cayman Jaguars could only muster 96-5 in their run-chase attempt, with Ansh Patel's tight two-over spell of eight runs and a couple of wickets proving to be the difference.

Brathwaite dismissed Chris Lynn in the final against the Caribbean Tigers on August 25, but scored only a couple of runs during the run chase as the New York Strikers were bowled out for 69 while pursuing a target of 126 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️