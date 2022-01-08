[Watch] - Chris Gayle burns the dance floor on his new Instagram post

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is known for his flamboyant character and enjoying life to the fullest.

The 'Universe Boss', as he is popularly known, raised the temperature with his dance moves alongside popular DJ Beenie Man from Jamaica. Gayle shared the video on his official Instagram handle and asked fans to rate his dance moves.

Sharing the video, Chris Gayle wrote:

"Real way, no other way! Vibes with @kingbeenieman 🕺🏾🇯🇲🙏🏿 Who win the dance-off?"

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle is known for his funky dance moves. From Gangnam style to Kathak, the batting giant has tried his hand at every dance form over the years.

Chris Gayle left out of ODI squads against Ireland, England

Chris Gayle was not included in West Indies' ODI squad (Credit: Getty Images)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) did not include 42-year Chris Gayle for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland and England. With matches scheduled in Jamaica, the stage was set for a perfect farewell for the legendary batsman.

However, the governing body has reiterated that Gayle will be suitably honoured.

"Gayle has been a phenomenal performer for Jamaica and the West Indies since he was a teenager. He deserves to be thanked and honoured by fans. Cricket West Indies will find the right way to make that happen in a manner that Chris can enjoy," CWI chief Ricky Skerritt told Cricbuzz.

Chris Gayle has represented West Indies in 380 white-ball matches in addition to playing 103 Tests. He has scored 19593 runs combined, including 42 centuries.

The squad will be led by Kieron Pollard while Shai Hope will work as his deputy. The ODI Series between West Indies and Ireland - on January 8, 11 and 14 at Sabina Park Jamaica -- will form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy