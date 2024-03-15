[Watch] Chris Jordan bowls a ripper to clean up Babar Azam in PSL 2024 Qualifier 1

A clinical delivery from Multan Sultans’ pacer Chris Jordan cleaned up Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 Qualifier 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, March 14. As a result, Babar departed for 46 runs off 42 balls, including five boundaries.

The dismissal came during the 14th over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings. Jordan nailed a yorker that hit the base of the off-stump at 143 kmph. Babar stayed inside the crease and tried to play it past point, but was cramped for room and missed it completely.

Watch Babar Azam’s wicket below:

Expand Tweet

With the dismissal, Multan Sultans reduced Peshawar Zalmi to 101/4 in 13.4 overs.

Speaking about the dismissal, Jordan said:

“Was more or less assessing the conditions, pitch was slow, when I came back on after the first over of the powerplay, was four runs too many, tried to change up things, and was a good ball at the end of the day (the yorker that got Babar)."

The English pacer added:

"The square was quite abrasive and we spoke about keeping the ball up in the powerplay and a bit of tail at the back end.”

Peshawar Zalmi set a 147-run target for Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 Qualifier 1

Peshawar Zalmi set up a 147-run target for Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

Apart from Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Mohammad Haris chipped in with run-a-ball 24 and 22 (14), respectively. Meanwhile, Paul Walter and Luke Wood stayed unbeaten on 14 (11) and 14 (7), respectively, to take the team close to the 150-run mark.

Chris Jordan and Usama Mir starred with the ball for Multan Sultans, bagging two wickets apiece. Abbas Afridi, David Willey, and Mohammad Ali scalped one apiece.

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, Multan Sultans are 38/0 after five overs, with Mohammad Rizwan and Yasir Khan at the crease.

The winner of the PSL 2024 Qualifier will directly qualify for the summit clash. The loser will get another chance in Eliminator 2.

Follow the PSZ vs MS live score and updates on Sportskeeda.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App