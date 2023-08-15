[Watch] "Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega"- Virat Kohli trains intensely on a treadmill on Independence Day

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli is currently training hard in a bid to maintain his optimum fitness levels during his time off from the field. The 34-year-old participated in the Test and ODI series against the West Indies last month but was not part of the T20I squad.

In two innings across two Test matches against the West Indies, Kohli scored 197 runs at an average of 98.50, including a century and a half-century. He then did not get a chance to bat in the first ODI.

Team management rested him and Rohit Sharma for the remaining two ODIs. As a result, Kohli spent most of his time on the bench in the dressing room during the ODI series before returning home.

He will return to the field early next month for the Asia Cup 2023. Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday to give a glimpse of his workout routine by sharing a reel.

He captioned:

"Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega 😁🏃"

"Every setback becomes an opportunity for me to come back stronger": Virat Kohli

In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Virat Kohli opened up about how he usually takes motivation from his past achievements and learns lessons when required.

The iconic batter also revealed that he perceives setbacks as an opportunity to make an impactful comeback.

Kohli said:

“I draw inspiration from my past successes and learnings. Reflecting on the moments when I performed at my best and analyzing the areas where I can improve from losses helps me grow as a player. Every setback becomes an opportunity for me to come back stronger.”

On his workout regimen, he added:

“I engage in regular workouts, meditation, and mindfulness practices to keep my mind and body in sync. Additionally, spending quality time with my loved ones is vital for me to unwind and find emotional support. I make sure to follow a strict diet to stay in shape.”

Virat Kohli will return to action when India takes on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.