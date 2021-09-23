Watch: Dom Sibley reverse-sweeps Jack Leach for a boundary, leaves Twitter stunned

When one thinks of Dom Sibley, 'classical Test player' are the first three words that come to mind. Sibley has built a reputation for playing orthodox Test cricket, grinding it out in the middle and putting a price on his wicket.

However, in the ongoing County Championship match between Warwickshire and Somerset, Sibley turned heads as he brought out a lovely reverse-sweep against England teammate Jack Leach.

The shot came in Warwickshire's second innings. Batting first, Warwickshire conceded a 22-run first-innings lead to Somerset. With the match in its third day, Sibley was likely trying to get quick runs on the board so his team could declare and go for the win.

Sibley also hit a fantastic six off pacer Josh Davey.

Sibley was eventually dismissed for a 69-ball 50, having hit four boundaries and two sixes. He scored half-centuries in both innings of the match.

Dom Sibley's shot leaves fans stunned

Twitter users were shocked by Sibley's uncharacteristic strokeplay. Here are some of the reactions to the shot.

Tom @y2bubbly @WarwickshireCCC Jesus lads I can't deal with anymoreeeee 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @WarwickshireCCC Jesus lads I can't deal with anymoreeeee 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Warwickshire posted 367 in the first innings while Sibley scored 56 off 165. Somerset came back strong, scoring 389, with Lewis Gregory top-scoring with 68. In the third innings, Warwickshire came out all guns blazing, scoring at over four runs an over. Sibley put on a 119-run opening stand with Rob Yates in the second innings.

Warwickshire finished at 179/1 at Stumps on Day 3, with Yates unbeaten on 72 off 119 deliveries while captain Will Rhodes raced to 42* off 29 deliveries before the end of the day's play.

Warwickshire are currently fourth in the County Championship Division 1 table, with one win, one draw and one defeat in three matches. Somerset, meanwhile, are bottom of the table, with three losses in as many matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar