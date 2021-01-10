Watch: Dutch cricketer Logan van Beek pulls off incredible catch in New Zealand's Super Smash

Dutch cricketer Logan van Beek threw himself towards the ball to pouch a stunner in Saturday's Super Smash T20 clash between Wellington Firebirds and Northern Knights at the Basin Reserve in New Zealand.

Logan van Beek's catch sent Northern Knights' Brett Hampton back in the tenth over of the innings bowled by Wellington skipper Michael Bracewell. Hampton didn't connect the tossed-up ball, which was on its way to land safely between the midwicket and deep square-leg.

But the Dutch cricketer stretched himself and grabbed a one-handed screamer.

Wellington isn't the most comfortable place to play with the wind conditions making it a bit harder to correctly judge catches.

"I just somehow pulled it off. I'm not sure how it happened, but it happened," van Beek said after the match as per Fox Sports.

"My tactic is, once I see it, I just put my head down and run as fast as I can, then it's just about giving it a chance...you just have to go for it," he added.

Watch Logan van Beek's screamer here

The cricketing fraternity was understandably impressed by the incredible effort from van Beek. England all-rounder Ben Stokes took to Twitter to express his disbelief at the stunning catch.

As far as the match is concerned, batting first, Wellington piled up 185 courtesy opener Fin Allen's 39-ball 75. In reply, Northern Districts were bowled out for 105 with New Zealand international Tim Seifert top-scoring with a 41-ball 53.

For Wellington, their skipper Michael Bracewell and James Neesham were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three and four wickets respectively.

Winning four out of four games so far, Wellington are currently leading the Super Smash points table with 16 points, whereas the Knights, who lost their fourth match in the league, are reeling at the fifth spot with just two points.