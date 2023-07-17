[Watch] Dwayne Bravo pulls off the biggest six of the tournament with a monster hit in thrilling MLC clash

Texas Super Kings (TSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo brought back nostalgic memories with a gigantic six of express pacer Anrich Nortje in the Major League Cricket (MLC) clash against the Washington Freedom on Sunday, July 16.

Bravo, among the greats of Texas Super Kings' parent franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), turned back the clock with incredible ball striking during his knock of 75* off 39 deliveries. The West Indian cricketer was the leading wicket-taker in IPL history until Yuzvendra Chahal overtook the mark in the recent IPL.

Following retirement after the 2022 season, the 39-year-old was the bowing coach of CSK in the 2023 season and helped the franchise win their fifth IPL title. The sizzling all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker in overall T20 history.

Playing in the MLC in its inaugural season, Bravo anticipated Nortje's pacy short delivery angling into the batter and deposited it out of the park for a 106-meter beauty. It was one of six big ones by the right-hander and had the crowd in a frenzy.

Here is a glimpse of the sensational hit by Bravo:

Unfortunately for TSK, Bravo's blistering knock wasn't sufficient as the team fell short by six runs and suffered their first defeat in the competition. The result followed an impressive 69-run win in the season opener against the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR).

Bravo had an excellent outing in the first game, with a sparkling cameo of 16* from 5 deliveries and the vital scalp of fellow West Indian Andre Russell in his bowling stint.

However, a collective batting collapse saw TSK fall to 50/5 in their run chase of 164 before the all-rounder's heroics came to the fore, pulling off a near heist.

"Brilliant to see DJ Bravo bringing out the calypso flavor" - Faf du Plessis

TSK skipper Faf du Plessis felt that the side lost too many wickets in the powerplay during their six-run defeat to WAF at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

After restricting WAF to a seemingly moderate total of 163/5 in their 20 over, the TSK top order struggled to cope with the pitch and high-class bowling until Bravo's late flurry. Despite the disappointing result, du Plessis was impressed by the West Indian all-rounder's scintillating display.

At the post-match presentation, the former South African captain said:

"It was one of those wickets where it wasn't easy to bat on. Matthew Short was one guy who made it look easy. It was brilliant to see DJ Bravo bringing out the calypso flavour and playing that way. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay, when you are chasing such a target you need to get off to a good start."

Earlier in the day, 27-year-old Matthew Short scored a majestic 80 from 50 deliveries to set up what turned out to be a match-winning total of 163/5 for WAF. The Victorian batter smashed ten fours and three maximums in his Player of the Match performance.

After losing a thriller in their opening encounter against the Seatle Orcas, WAF opened their account in the inaugural MLC season with their win against TSK. Their next outing will be against the Sunil Narine-led Los Angeles Knight Riders at Morrisville on Thursday, July 20.

Meanwhile, TSK has a quick turnaround and will face the MI New York in a potential humdinger at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday, July 17.