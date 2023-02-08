[Watch] Fast bowler Jason Holder bowls off-spin for West Indies in Test against Zimbabwe

Jason Holder resorted to some off-spin bowling in the ongoing Test match between West Indies and Zimbabwe. The tall West Indies all-rounder, who generally bowls right-arm pace, bowled a couple of overs of right-arm off-spin on Wednesday (February 8) against Zimbabwe.

The final session of the Zimbabwe vs. West Indies Test is currently underway at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Since a lot of overs have been bowled on the pitch in Bulawayo, the wicket seems to be aiding the spin bowlers.

As a result, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite handed the ball to Holder, and the all-rounder tried off-spin. While he could not take any wickets, he conceded only six runs to Gary Ballance and Tafadzwa Tsiga in the two overs he bowled.

You can watch the video of his off-spin bowling here:

It is not new to see the pitch assisting the spinners on Day 5 of the Test.

West Indies are currently racing against time to pull off a win against Zimbabwe. The Caribbean team has to take four wickets in the remaining overs on Wednesday to complete a win. The home side needs 151 runs for a win, and it looks like they will be happy with a draw.

Jason Holder is yet to pick up a wicket in the 2nd innings of the Test match

Holder took two wickets in the first innings (Image: Getty)

The fast bowlers have not enjoyed much success at the Queens Sports Club. In Zimbabwe's second innings, West Indies have taken six wickets, with slow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie taking four of them. Off-spinner Roston Chase has bagged the other two wickets.

Jason Holder is yet to open his account despite bowling a couple of overs of off-spin in the middle. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

