[Watch] "Fatima taking center stage" - PCB shares video of Women's League stars meeting Bismah Maroof's daughter

The PCB Women's League stars had a lovely time with Bismah Maroof's daughter Fatima last night in the teams' hotel lobby. The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a clip of the overseas and Pakistan's local cricketers enjoying their time with the baby.

The inaugural edition of the PCB Women's League is currently underway in Pakistan. Top names from Pakistan cricket are playing in this competition along with some of the most well-known overseas stars as well.

Two teams, namely Amazons and Super Women, are part of this exhibition tournament in Rawalpindi. Players from both sides united and spent some time with Amazons captain Bismah Maroof's daughter Fatima.

You can watch the video here:

Fans have loved the clip shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Instagram. The video has received over 27,000 likes inside 24 hours. More than 75 fans have left a comment under the post as well.

Bismah Maroof will be keen to lead Amazons to their first win in PCB Women's League 2023

Amazons played the first match of the PCB Women's League 2023 against the Super Women on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Women, led by Nida Dar, recorded a comfortable eight-wicket win in that contest.

Super Women and Amazons will meet in the second game of the three-match exhibition series today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Bismah Maroof-led Amazons will have to win today's game to keep the three-match series alive.

Today's game will start at 2:30 pm IST, with the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium playing host once again.

Big names like Maroof, Nida Dar, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Nashra Sandhu, Muneeba Ali, Chamari Atapaththu, and Lea Tahuhu will be in action in today's game.

Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a match-winning half-century for the Super Women in the first match, will likely miss today's game as she has signed with WPL team Gujarat Giants.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes