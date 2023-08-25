[WATCH] Fazalhaq Farooqi effects non-striker run-out to dismiss Shadab Khan in 2nd PAK vs AFG ODI

Afghanistan left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Shadab Khan by a run-out at the non-striker's end during the second ODI against Pakistan. The bowler dislodged the bails during his run-up as Shadab Khan ventured out of his crease early.

The leg-spinner, who was well-settled at 48 runs, walked back to the pavilion without much protest but was shaking his head on the way. The third umpire confirmed the wicket after watching the replays. Fazalhaq Farooqi had legally effected the dismissal as he had not brought his arm back from the highest point of the bowling arc.

Have a look at the dismissal here:

Shadab Khan came into bat during the 39th over, following Imam-ul-Haq's dismissal. He had a huge responsibility on his shoulder, with Pakistan slipping away from the contest due to a collapse.

Pakistan were comfortably placed at 170-1 at one stage, but were quickly reduced to 211-6. The leg-spinner shared a brief partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed, before batting alongside the tail to keep the Men in Green alive in the run chase, until his dismissal.

Shadab Khan's innings did not end up being in vain as Pakistan etched a one-wicket win

Pakistan were on the verge of losing an ODI for the first time against Afghanistan following Shadab Khan's dismissal. The Babar Azam-led side required 11 runs to win off the final over, with only one wicket remaining.

Naseem Shah reduced the equation to seven runs required after a boundary off the very first ball. Following a mis-field by Afghanistan in the deep, Pakistan needed three runs off the last two balls. Naseem Shah opted for a big heave through the off-side, which resulted in the ball claiming the edge and racing off to the third man boundary.

Eerily similar to his match-winning exploits with the bat in the 2022 Asia Cup contest against Afghanistan, Naseem Shah stepped up with the bat and his celebrations also mirrored that of last year, where he threw his helmet and gear following the win.

Shadab Khan was crowned as player of the match for his vital 48 runs and a solid spell of 0-53 in the first innings. He said during the post-match presentation:

"When you are a senior player, you go through these stages repeatedly, sometimes you fail and sometimes you succeed. I think today was my day, and I tried to be as calm as possible. Their team had world-class bowlers, I tried to see them off and take on the fast bowlers."

With the narrow win, Pakistan have claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Sri Lanka.