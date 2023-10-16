[Watch] Flashback to when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smashed centuries to help India complete record run chase against Australia in 2013

On this day a decade back, the superstar batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored breathtaking centuries to lead India to one of its most famous ODI wins against Australia.

It was the second ODI of a seven-match series against Australia in Jaipur when India was set an improbable target of 360. Following their loss in the opening encounter, the Men in Blue were starring down the barrel of a 0-2 deficit when the batsmen took matters into their own hands.

An incredible opening partnership saw Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan propel India to 176/0 in 26 overs. Australia finally broke through, removing Dhawan for 95 to make way for Virat Kohli's entry.

Carnage of the highest order followed as the champion batter smashed a century off 52 deliveries with eight fours and an incredible seven maximums. On the other side, Rohit played second-fiddle, notching up a sublime century off 102 deliveries and eventually finished on 141 from 123 balls.

The pair stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 186 from 104 deliveries to motor India to a nine-wicket victory in a mere 43.3 overs.

Here is a video of the game that saw India chase 360 and level the series at one apiece:

Virat Kohli's 52-ball 100 remains the fastest ODI century by an Indian batter, and the 360 remains the side's highest successful run chase in the 50-over format.

The duo have had tremendous success against the Aussies in ODIs, averaging over 50 at a strike rate in the 90s and a combined 16 centuries between them.

India pulled off one of their most memorable series wins against Australia in 2013

India came back from 1-2 down to win the series.

The 2013 series between India and Australia was a celebration for the batters from both sides. Played on some of the most placid pitches in India, the sides treated the crows to an exhibition of strokeplay and mammoth sixes.

Australia stunned the hosts in the opening ODI by 72 runs before the Indians leveled the series with the 360 chase in Jaipur. Late-game heroics from James Faulkner saw Australia pull off a last-over heist at Mohali to take a 2-1 series lead.

With a couple of rain-abandoned games, Team India faced a home series defeat with two games remaining. In the penultimate clash, Australia again scored a massive 350, only to be hunted down by another Virat Kohli masterclass.

King Kohli scored a magnificent 115 off 66 balls and received tremendous support from Shikhar Dhawan (100 off 102) and Rohit Sharma (79 off 89) to complete the thrilling run-chase in the final over.

It set up an enthralling series decider at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, where it was Rohit Sharma's show all the way. The current skipper smashed the first of his three ODI double-centuries with a scintillating 209 off 158 deliveries to power India to 383/6 in 50 overs.

A spirited Australia reply fell short as the visitors suffered defeat by 57 runs to go down 2-3 in one of the most cherished bilateral series for Indian fans.

The run-fest saw batters from both teams prosper with an extraordinary nine centuries in five completed games. Rohit Sharma led all scorers with 491 runs at an average over 122, while Geroge Bailey led Australia with 478 runs at an average of 95.60.