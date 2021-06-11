Watch: Furious Shakib Al Hasan kicks stumps in anger after umpire turns down appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim

Shakib Al Hasan was fuming after the umpire turned down an LBW appeal during a Dhaka Premier League match on Friday. The all-rounder kicked the stumps in anger after seeing his LBW appeal fall on deaf ears, before furiously arguing with the umpire.

A Twitter user uploaded a video of the incident, slamming Shakib Al Hasan for his unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

The incident occurred when Shakib Al Hasan was bowling the fifth over during the Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Abahani Limited Dhaka Premier League game.

Bowling from around the wicket, Shakib Al Hasan bowled a straight ball which was completely missed by Mushfiqur Rahim as it rapped him on the pads. The bowling team, along with Shakib, quickly went up in appeal, but the umpire quickly gestured not out.

It was enough to tick off Shakib Al Hasan, who furiously kicked the stumps in anger. The 34-year-old was then seen angrily arguing with the umpire as the entire Mohammedan Sporting Club team surrounded them.

Despite the deliberations, the umpire refused to budge from the decision and play went on.

Fans not impressed as Shakib Al Hasan loses cool again

One more... Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these... Chih... pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

As if once wasn't enough, Shakib Al Hasan let his emotions get the better of him another time in a matter of minutes. The all-rounder was seen uprooting the stumps in a fit of rage as he expressed his displeasure with the level of umpiring.

The clip of Shakib Al Hasan’s deplorable actions soon went viral on social media, with several fans reacting to it as well. Several fans slammed the veteran for his actions, claiming star players in Bangladesh have an attitude problem. Many others also advised Shakib to keep his emotions in check, particularly with the all-rounder only recently making his return to international cricket after a ban.

Others also referred to last year’s incident when Mushfiqur Rahim was involved in an ugly altercation with teammate Nasum Ahmed during a T20 game, suggesting how Shakib's actions hint towards an attitude problem in the Bangladesh camp.

There is a serious harassment and bullying problem in Bangladesh cricket at all levels. The star players like Shakib and Mushfiq bully umpires and junior players and the top brass, Nazmul, bullies all and sundry. Very toxic work environment https://t.co/7vEPDq6OXu — Dweplea (@dweplea) June 11, 2021

