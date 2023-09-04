[Watch] Gautam Gambhir’s middle-finger reaction to ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants goes viral from IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was not pleased with the behavior of a couple of fans at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium during India's match against Pakistan on Saturday.

They started chanting Kohli's name when Gautam Gambhir was walking back into the pavilion from the ground while talking on his mobile. An irate Gautam Gambhir tried to shut them down by showing a middle finger before walking away.

It is not the first instance of Virat Kohli fans targetting Gautam Gambhir in the Stadium. The two elite cricketers have been involved in a couple of heated exchanges on the cricket field over the past decade.

Recently, they were at loggerheads during an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in May.

Virat Kohli's fans have been trying to get back at Gambhir ever since then whenever the opportunity presented. They have been chanting Kohli's name at Gambhir as and when they spotted him on a cricket field during IPL and India matches over the past few months.

"That was a nothing shot"- Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's dismissal against Shaheen Afridi in IND vs PAK match

Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir recently analyzed Virat Kohli's dismissal in the match against Pakistan. Kohli could only score four runs from seven balls before chopping Shaheen Afridis' delivery onto the stumps. Gambhir opined that it was a poor shot selection from the veteran Indian batter and looked a bit casual in his approach. He said:

"That was a nothing shot, neither forward, neither back. I think was a bit casual. That is what you get when you play someone like Shaheen Afridi. You do not know whether to go forward or back."

His fellow expert on the panel, Waqar Younis had a different view and felt that luck eluded Kohli at that moment. Waqar said:

"Kohli was a touch unlucky. Inside edge, the ball did not come on to the bat and maybe even kept a bit low. But credit to Shaheen Shah Afridi for altering his length