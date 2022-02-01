[Watch] Hanuma Vihari sweats it out in the nets ahead of Ranji Trophy

Team India cricketer Hanuma Vihari is currently putting in the hard yards as he gears up for the upcoming Ranji Trophy, which is all set to return after two years.

Vihari, who was last seen in action during the Test series against South Africa, returned to training after a couple of days break. Sharing a clip of his training on social media platform Instagram, Hanuma Vihari wrote:

"Monday Motivation!🔵"

Vihari also shared another video a couple of days back where he was seen doing some weight training, apart from taking some throwdowns in the nets.

After missing out on the first Test, the 28-year-old batter came into the playing XI in place of Virat Kohli, who missed out due to an injury.

Vihari utilized the opportunity, playing a fighting knock of 40 runs in Johannesburg. However, he was shockingly left out of the last Test.

India succumbed in their last two matches to go 1-2 down from 1-0 up to squander their best chance of winning a Test series in the Rainbow Nation.

Ranji Trophy 2022 likely to begin on February 16

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #RanjiTrophy Harsha Bhogle feels it is an excellent initiative to get the Ranji Trophy started Harsha Bhogle feels it is an excellent initiative to get the Ranji Trophy started 🙌#India #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/J9k52a1gDd

The group stage of the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2022 will likely be played between February 16 and March 5, according to reports.

According to the new schedule, group league matches will be played in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, Rajkot, Cuttack, Guwahati, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The first-class tournament was scheduled to start on January 13 but the BCCI had to put a hold after the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. With the situation getting better, the governing body has decided to host the premier domestic competition.

With IPL 2022 expected to start on March 27, the BCCI is keen to finish the group stage within the first week of March to allow the players to join their respective franchise.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar