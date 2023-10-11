[Watch] Hardik Pandya cuts cake by the boundary on 30th birthday before IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya turned 30 on Wednesday, October 11, while the Men in Blue are playing their second 2023 World Cup game against Afghanistan in Delhi.

During the build-up to the game, Hardik was seen cutting the cake, with the host broadcaster and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir in attendance. He had a bite of the cake and also shared it with the broadcaster and Gambhir.

Here's the video of the celebration:

Hardik Pandya on birthday gift received from his son Agastya

Hardik Pandya opened up on the mixed feelings he had after having turned 30 and made a rather cheeky comment about it. He also spoke about the gift that he received from his Agastya and explained why the gift was so special.

On this, Hardik stated:

"First time playing in my life (on birthday). Let's see what happens. It will be fun. To be honest, the reality hit me yesterday that I am not in my 20s anymore and that I will be 30 (laughs). Agastya gave me a note in the morning where he had made a heart and all. It was such a warm feeling for me that it felt likes the best birthday gift."

Hardik had a good start to the game on his birthday, having bowled a spell of four overs conceding just 16 runs and also picking up the big wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He will be delighted with the start so far as the all-rounder was a bit expensive against Australia.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi