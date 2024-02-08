[Watch] Harjas Singh's father's reaction goes viral after the batter gets run out in Australia Under 19s vs Pakistan Under 19s semi-final

Australia Under-19 batter Harjas Singh was dismissed after scoring just five runs off six balls in the Under-19 World Cup 2024 semi-final against Pakistan Under-19s at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday, February 8.

Singh walked out to bat at No. 4 when Australia were at 43/2 in 13.5 overs. In the 16th over, Harry Dixon set off for a single after playing a drive on the off side. However, Singh was ball-watching at the non-striker's end, leading to a big mix-up.

Both batters found themselves at the same end. Singh ultimately sacrificed his wicket and was run out. Harjas Singh's father, who was present in the stands, was visibly dejected by the dismissal, and his reaction was captured by the cameras.

Australia won the toss and elected to field first in the knockout fixture. The Pakistani batters failed to make a significant impact in the contest, barring Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas, who scored 52 runs each.

The Men in Green were bundled out for 179 runs. Tom Straker was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a stunning six-wicket haul in the crucial encounter. The winner of the semi-final will take on India Under 19s in the final.

Harjas Singh has been underwhelming with the bat in the Under 19 World Cup 2024

Australia's Harjas Singh has looked out of form with the bat so far in the Under-19 World Cup. He has scored just 49 runs from six outings, with a highest score of 17, at an ordinary average of 8.16. With the ball, he has picked up a solitary wicket from two innings.

Australia were unbeaten in the group stage, securing three back-to-back wins to finish as table-toppers of Group C. They performed admirably in the Super Six (Group 2) stage as well, claiming three victories from four games.

The Under 19 World Cup 2024 final will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, February 11. India became the first team to secure a place in the summit clash, thanks to their thrilling two-wicket win over South Africa Under 19s in the first semi-final.

