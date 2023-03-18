[Watch] Harmanpreet Kaur takes a stunner in the slips to dismiss Devika Vaidya in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur pulled off a stunning catch at first slip to dismiss UP Warriorz opener Devika Vadiya in the ongoing WPL 2023 match on Saturday. Kaur's diving effort helped MI scalp an early wicket in the second innings.

The 15th match of the Women's Premier League is currently underway at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, where tabletoppers Mumbai Indians are up against the third-placed UP Warriorz. UP captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and decided to field first.

A brilliant bowling performance from Sophie Ecclestone (3/15) helped the UP Warriorz bowl the Mumbai Indians out for just 127 runs. Devika Vaidya opened the innings for Alyssa Healy in the run-chase. Vaidya started off slowly, scoring one run off the first over bowled by Natalie Sciver.

Hayley Matthews bowled the second over of the UP Warriorz innings, picking up a wicket straightaway as Devika Vaidya edged her first ball towards the slip region. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the lone fielder standing in the slips, and she made no mistake in completing a magnificent one-handed catch.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 25 runs off 22 balls against UP Warriorz

Earlier in the match, captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a decent knock of 25 runs from 22 deliveries against the UP Warriorz. She came out to bat at number four for the Mumbai Indians when the team's score was 39/2 in the eighth over.

Kaur had small partnerships with Hayley Matthews and Natalie Sciver as they took the team's total past 75. All three batters were back in the hut before the 14th over.

At one stage, MI's score was 78/5. Issy Wong stepped up and played a 32-run knock to help MI finish with a 127-run total in the first innings against UP Warriorz.

