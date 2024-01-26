[Watch] "He's back with new haircut" - Yuzvendra Chahal's hilarious interaction with a watchman at NCA

India's veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently spotted pulling a watchman's leg at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, January 26, Chahal shared a story featuring the NCA staff member. The cricket star cracked a joke about the watchman's haircut, and the two could be seen having a good laugh.

Sharing the video, Chahal wrote:

"He's back with new haircut."

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal has not been a regular feature in India's white-ball team. He has been pushed down in the pecking order due to the tremendous rise of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

His last ODI appearance came against New Zealand in January 2023. The crafty spinner also failed to make it to the Men in Blue squad for the 50-over World Cup last year. In T20Is, he hasn't been part of India's playing XI since the series against West Indies in August 2023.

"I don’t think there is a better leg-spinner in the country" - Harbhajan Singh wants to see Yuzvendra Chahal in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Yuzvendra Chahal was back in the reckoning of national selectors following a brilliant run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. Playing for Haryana, he picked up 18 wickets from just eight outings in the 50-over domestic tournament.

His impressive performance in domestic cricket helped him find a place in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. However, he did not feature in a single game.

Former player Harbhajan Singh believes that Indian selectors should consider bringing back Chahal for the 2024 T20 World Cup, suggesting that he is the best leg-spinner the country has at the moment.

"I would keep Yuzvendra Chahal ahead (for the first slot among spinners). He is being ignored; I don’t know why. I don’t think he knows as well. But even today, I don’t think there is a better leg-spinner in the country. And I don’t think there is a braver spinner than him. He has a very sharp mind." Harbhajan was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Chahal would aim to come up with impactful performances in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to make a strong case for himself ahead of the ICC event.

