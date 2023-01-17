Henriette Ishimwe scripted history for Rwanda as the dibbly dobbly medium pacer bagged 4 wickets in 4 deliveries against Zimbabwe in the Women’s U 19 World Cup to help Rwanda register their first win of the competition. It was a clinical performance from Rwanda, crushing Zimbabwe by 39 runs.

Ishimwe came back for her second spell and skittled out Zimbabwe with four consecutive wickets in the 19th over. She castled Kudzai Chigora with a fuller-length delivery which came back in slightly and then rapped Olinda Chare plumb in front.

She didn’t stop there, breaching through the defense of Chipo Moyo with a yorker before castling Faith Ndlalambi to register a historic win for the African nation. Ishimwe also became the first bowler in the tournament to bag four wickets in four balls.

Zimbabwe won the toss and put Rwanda bat first. The Ishimwe-led side got off to a steady start with the opening duo Merveille Uwase and Cynthia Tuyizere sharing a 49 runs opening stand. They looked at ease with proceedings before Zimbabwe bowlers stemmed the run flow in the middle overs.

Gisele Ishimwe provided some impetus to the innings, racing her way to 34 from just 23 deliveries. Zimbabwe didn’t help themselves by conceding as many as 20 extras, which propelled Rwanda to a score of 119 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rwanda bowlers too good for Zimbabwe

In reply, Natasha Mtomba provided a good start to the Zimbabwe team. She scored 20 off 25 deliveries to provide solidity at the top but the required rate kept climbing due to their inability to find the gaps.

The pressure kept mounting and it resulted in wickets. Eventually, it was Henriette Ishimwe who came back in the 19th over and sealed the deal for Rwanda. She finished with figures of 4/13.

Rwanda lost their opening tie against Pakistan but have got their campaign back on track with the win against Zimbabwe. They will now meet England in a must-win game on January 19 (Thursday).

