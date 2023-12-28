[Watch] Hilarious scenes at MCG as cuddling couple captured on big screen during AUS vs PAK 2nd Test

In a hilarious development, a cuddling couple was captured on the big screen during Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday, December 28. As soon as the couple was shown on the big screen, the crowd in Melbourne roared in surprise.

In a video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), a girl could be seen cuddling with a boy, who had his arms around her. They hid their face in embarrassment before the boy left his place, waving to the crowd. Watch the clip from MCG below:

Couples proposing to each other in the stadiums are quite a sight but this was a rare incident where a boy and girl were seen cuddling.

Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith help Australia take 200+ lead in second Test vs Pakistan at MCG

Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith helped Australia take a 241-run lead in the second Test vs Pakistan at MCG on Day 3. Marsh fell four runs short of his century, scoring 96 runs off 130 deliveries, including 13 boundaries. Meanwhile, Smith chipped in with 50 off 76 deliveries, including three boundaries. The duo shared a 153-run partnership to recover the hosts from 16/4.

Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza bagged three wickets apiece for Australia.

Batting first, Australia posted 318 in 96.5 overs, with Marnus Labuschagne emerging as the top-scorer. The right-handed batter scored 63 off 155, including five boundaries. Usman Khawaja, David Warne, and Mitchell Marsh also chipped in with scores of 42, 38 and 41, respectively.

Aamer Jamal starred with the ball for Pakistan, picking up three wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, Pakistan were bundled out for 264 in 73.5 overs. Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood scored 62 (109) and 54 (76), respectively.

Australian captain Pat Cummins led from the front, bagging five wickets, while Nathan Lyon scalped four wickets.

