[Watch] ICC release latest video of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium scheduled to host IND vs PAK T20 World Cup game

The International Cricket Council recently shared a short clip of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, slated to host the high-profile India vs Pakistan game of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The big ticket event is scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the USA, starting June 2.

The ICC have shared a 30-second video of the stadium, showcasing the progress of the last 30 days. Previously, they had shared another 30-second clip to update fans on the development of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

"Looking good. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York gets closer to completion," they captioned the video.

The framework of the East and West stands are almost complete, with the final work left. The two stands will accommodate almost 24000 fans.

The stadium will host all of India’s group-stage matches, including the prized game against Pakistan on June 9.

"Delighted that construction is progressing full as planned" - ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley on development of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley was satisfied with the progress of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which is the first fully modular stadium for international cricket.

In a statement released by the ICC on the 60-day completion of the stadium, Tetley said:

“We are delighted to be marking 60 days to go to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The project to build a fully modular stadium in Nassau County is a first for international cricket and we are delighted that construction is progressing full as planned. The scale of the venue in the latest timelapse is impressive and a visit to the stadium is not to be missed."

India will begin their 2024 T20 Word Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5. They will play Pakistan on June 5 followed by games on June 9 and 12 against the USA and Canada, respectively.