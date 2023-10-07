[Watch] Incredible scenes as Bangladesh snatch bronze medal from Pakistan on the last ball in Asian Games 2022 men's cricket

A last-ball boundary from Rakibul Hasan helped Bangladesh bag a bronze medal in a thrilling third-place playoff in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou on Saturday, October 7.

The match was reduced to five overs per side after Pakistan ended up with 48/1 and rain ensured that no further play in the first innings was possible. Bangla fans could argue they got a rough deal as their team was set a revised target of 65 in five overs.

However, cameos from Afif Hossain and Yasir Ali kept them in the game and Rakibul Hasan finished off what will go down as one of the most thrilling T20I encounters between the two nations.

The entire Bangladesh squad ran onto the field as soon as Rakibul smashed the last ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. Here's a video of how the drama unfolded:

Yasir Ali emerged as a hero out of nowhere for Bangladesh

Surprisingly, Yasir Ali was not a part of the side that played the quarterfinal against Malaysia and lost the semifinal to India. However, he got his opportunity and took it gleefully with both hands in the bronze medal match.

Afif Hossain had tried to keep his team in the chase with a handy cameo of 20(11), but it was Yasir's 34(16) that got them to the brink of a famous win. When the explosive batter was dismissed on the penultimate delivery, Pakistan would have fancied their chances of winning.

However, Rakibul Hasan's ice-cool finish ensured that Pakistan returned with no medal to show.

Bangladesh XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan (c), Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Murad.

Pakistan XI: Omair Yousuf, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rohail Nazir (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mubasir Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir.