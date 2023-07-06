[Watch] Indian bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohit Sharma do an intense workout together in a gym

Indian bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohit Sharma have recently worked out together in the gym. Both have been away from the field after participating in IPL 2023.

The Haryana duo enjoyed a fruitful season with the ball in this year's IPL. Playing for Gujarat Titans (GT), Mohit Sharma ended up second in the Purple cap race with 27 wickets and made a stellar comeback on the big stage after years in the wilderness. Yuzvendra Chahal continued his good form in the league and scalped 21 wickets across the season to finish in fifth place.

The leg-spinner will soon travel to West Indies to participate in the ODI and T20I series against West Indies. Mohit Sharma's wonderful IPL performances could not earn him a spot in the Indian T20I squad for the tour, as selectors ignored him.

Chahal gave fans a glimpse of his intense workout session along with Mohit Sharma by sharing a video on his Instagram handle.

You can watch it below:

Chahal's friend and teammate from Rajasthan Royals franchise in IPL, Jos Buttler also commented on the video, saying:

"Wow so heavy!"

The duo have been playing together since IPL 2022 when RR signed Yuzvendra Chahal at the mega auction.

"He performs extremely consistently in shorter formats": Sourav Ganguly on Yuzvendra Chahal

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly recently opined that Yuzvendra Chahal is an exceptional spinner in white-ball cricket. He felt that it was unfortunate for him to have missed a couple of major tournaments even after being a star performer.

While previewing the upcoming home ODI World Cup on Star Sports, Ganguly shared his views on India's spin attack, saying:

"I feel India have to find a wrist-spinner for this World Cup. Jadeja is there, Ravichandran Ashwin is there, Axar Patel is there, who according to me is also an exceptional all-rounder."

"(Ravi) Bishnoi and Kuldeep (Yadav) are there but (Yuzvendra) Chahal somehow misses big tournaments. He performs extremely consistently in shorter formats, whether it is 20-over or 50-over. It is important to keep an eye on him as well."

He added:

"When we went to South Africa in 2007, there also our wrist-spinners bowled well along with the fast bowlers. Harbhajan Singh was in that team. I feel it will be extremely important to keep a wrist-spinner in Indian conditions."

Chahal missed the last two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. It will be interesting to see if the Haryana-born spinner will find a place in the squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India later this year.

