[Watch] Indian captain Rohit Sharma gears up for the Proteas challenge ahead of 1st Test against South Africa

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hit the nets at Centurion to get into the groove ahead of the first Test of the crucial Test series against South Africa beginning on Tuesday, December 26.

The visitors are yet to win a Test series on South African soil and Rohit's form could be crucial to their chances. In a video posted by BCCI, the skipper was seen sweating it out in the nets, initially working on a solid defense and getting the feel of the ball hitting the middle of his bat.

Once he felt comfortable, Rohit Sharma was seen playing his favorite shots like the pull shot and the cover drive. He was also seen having a brief chat with Jasprit Bumrah.

Watch the video below:

South Africa could be the 'final frontier' for Rohit Sharma the Test opener

Rohit Sharma had missed out on the tour to South Africa back in 2021/22 due to injury and that would be at the back of his mind as he once again steps onto the field with a chance to make history.

368 runs in four Tests in England during the 2021 tour had perhaps proved just how incredible the transformation was for Rohit the Test player ever since he began opening. That tour would have certainly given him enough confidence that he was more than capable of not just adjusting to tough conditions but also dominating bowling attacks.

For someone who is known for his big hits, Rohit leaving the ball well has been one of the best things to see for Test cricket lovers and it will be crucial in the upcoming two Tests.

India certainly have the bowling to cause dents in South Africa's hopes. However, Rohit and other batters will need to step up and put runs on the board to give India the best chance of winning the series.

