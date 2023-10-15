[Watch] Indian players with their family members at the team hotel in Ahmedabad after a thumping win vs Pakistan in 2023 World Cup

The Indian players were spotted in the team hotel in Ahmedabad spending time with their family members after the 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan on Saturday (October 14).

Team India registered a clinical seven-wicket win over their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match failed to live up to the expectations and all the hype that was present around it.

Pakistan did not give much competition to India in both bowling and batting departments. They began well in the match by reaching 155/2 in around 30 overs but collapsed from there and got all-out for 191.

Rohit Sharma then smashed their bowlers all around the park to power India to the target in just 30.3 overs.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) that gave a glimpse of the Indian cricketers at their team hotel after the conclusion of the match. You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

India begin 2023 World Cup with three consecutive wins, to face Bangladesh next

After three matches at the 2023 World Cup, India have six points in their account and are at the top of the table. Having won against Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan they will next face Bangladesh on Thursday (October 19) in Pune.

Here is India's schedule for their remaining games in the 2023 World Cup:

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST

India's 15-man squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Do you think India can go on and win the World Cup after a great start? Let us know your opinions and predictions in the comments section.