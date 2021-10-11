[Watch]: Ireland's Amy Hunter becomes youngest centurion in international cricket on her 16th birthday

Ireland Women batter Amy Hunter made history on Monday as she became the youngest player to ever score a century in international cricket. In the game between Ireland Women and Zimbabwe Women, Hunter produced a stunning knock to etch her name in the history books.

Hunted celebrated her 16th birthday by scoring her first-ever international ton in only her fourth ODI. The knock helped her become the youngest player to reach triple figures in international cricket. Hunter broke the record previously held by Indian batter Mithali Raj, who was 16 years and 205 days old when she scored a hundred on her debut more than two decades ago.

Amy Hunter also became only the fourth batter to ever score a hundred for Ireland Women and the first since 2000. She ended up with a score of 121* off just 127 balls, scoring eight boundaries in the process. Hunter's score is the best-ever score by an Ireland women's player in ODI cricket.

It was unbelievable: Amy Hunter after scoring history-making hundred for Ireland Women

Amy Hunter's hundred helped her beat the record set by Mithali Raj

Amy Hunter was delighted to score the hundred that helped her make history. She said that she felt more nervous before getting to her half-century than she did while closing in on the incredible milestone of reaching her first 100. Hunter said after her innings:

Also Read

"It obviously feels really good. I just wanted to stick by and get there and then when I got to my hundred I had no idea what to do (laughs). It was unbelievable. I probably felt more nervous before my 50. I was just delighted to be out there. From 50 to 100 felt like it went a lot quicker than from 0 to 50. So that was really good."

Amy Hunter's incredible ton saw Ireland Women rack up a daunting total of 312 for 3 after 50 overs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar