Watch: Irfan Pathan shines in Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra movie's teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Irfan Pathan's first Tamil film Cobra dropped on Saturday (January 9). Along with the former Indian all-rounder, the movie features south Indian superstar Chiyaan Vikram, while Srinidhi Shetty is the lead actress.

Irfan Pathan had unveiled his first look in this film on his birthday last year. The fans were also excited for the teaser as Cobra's poster featured Chiyaan Vikram in seven different looks.

Kollywood fans had given a thumbs up to Irfan Pathan's first look in Cobra. The former Indian cricket team star looks quite confident in his first film. Pathan will portray a Turkish Interpol Officer in the movie.

The teaser has gone viral on the internet, with its YouTube upload breaching the one million mark in just a few hours.

Cobra filmmakers had halted shooting because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. However, with the teaser out, fans should expect a release date soon.

Irfan Pathan has tried different things after retirement

Irfan Pathan played for the Indian cricket team in multiple T20 World Cups

Irfan Pathan was a match-winner for the Indian cricket team. He bid farewell to the game on January 4, 2020.

Advertisement

After retirement, Pathan turned up for the India Legends team in the 2020 Road Safety World Series tournament, even playing a game-changing knock for the side.

Next, he joined the Star Sports commentary panel for IPL 2020 and gave his views as a cricket expert.

Following that, Pathan once again returned to the cricket field to play for the Kandy Tuskers in the inaugural Lanka Premier League last year.

Although the Tuskers could not qualify for the semifinals, the cricket universe was delighted to see Pathan back on the field. It will be exciting to see how the 36-year-old's first movie performs at the box office.