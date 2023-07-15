[WATCH] Ishan Kishan attempts a delayed stumping and appeals during Day 3 of the 1st IND vs WI Test

Debutant Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan attempted a delayed stumping against West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder during Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica. The event transpired late in the third session of the day, with Ravindra Jadeja being the bowler.

After Jadeja delivered the last ball of the over, Kishan collected the ball behind the stumps and seemingly paused for a while before dislodging the bails. Holder, meanwhile, played a shadow shot after missing the delivery and went on to momentarily lift his leg into the air.

Kishan broke the stumps at the instant when Holder's leg was in the air and appealed for a stumping. The umpires did not entertain his appeal as the ball was considered dead by then.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

India beat West Indies clinically by an innings and 141 runs inside three days

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made a surprising call and declared his side's innings at 421/5 in the second session on Day 3, with the visitors leading by 271 runs.

Many did not see it coming due to no prior indications. Previously, Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) and Virat Kohli (76) played brilliantly in the first session.

West Indies then surrendered meekly without putting up any fight and were skittled out cheaply for 130 in their second innings in the final session of the day. In spinner-friendly conditions, Ravichandran Ashwin (7/71) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) wreaked havoc to help India secure a comprehensive victory.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit reflected on the win and said:

"Look every run you score for your country is very important. It was a great effort with the ball from us to start with. Getting them bowled out for 150 set the game for us. We knew the pitch wasn’t easy to bat on but we held to our task. We had to bat long and that's what the guys did. We got in excess of 400 and then again did brilliantly with the ball."

The second Test will commence next Thursday, July 20, at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.