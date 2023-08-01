[Watch] Ishan Kishan misses a slog & gets stumped on 77 in 3rd ODI vs WI

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan had another good outing with the bat in the ongoing third ODI against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday, August 1.

Opening the innings in place of skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan has made full use of the opportunity. The left-handed batter smacked three consecutive half-centuries in as many games as he auditions for the ICC ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year on home soil.

Ishan Kishan looked assured right from the first ball, hitting some jaw-dropping shots all around the park. However, he would be disappointed with himself for not converting the start into a century. Ishan departed after a well-made 77 off 64 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes.

The Jharkhand-born cricketer looked all set for a big hundred but had only himself to blame. Ishan was going after every delivery and was undone by a regular leg-spin ball. He came down the track and tried to launch a big heave on the leg side but was undone by the length of the ball and missed it by a long way. Shai Hope did the rest to complete the stumping.

At the time of writing, Ishan Kishan is the highest run-scorer of the series with 184 runs at an average of 61.33. The youngster has certainly put his hands up as the Indian think tank looks for a third opening option for the ICC ODI World Cup.

Ruturaj Gaikwad departs cheaply after Ishan Kishan's blistering start

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who came into the side in place of Axar Patel, failed to make an impression. The right-handed batter got out after scoring only eight runs off 14 balls. Gaikwad edged one to slip off Alzarri Joseph to walk back to the dressing room.

The dismissal saw Sanju Samson walk out to the middle and made a statement immediately, hitting Yannic Cariah for two sixes. Shubman Gill also changed gears as India look to post a daunting total on the board.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue are well-placed at 209/2 at the end of 27 overs.