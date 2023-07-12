[Watch] Ishan Kishan takes a low diving catch for his first dismissal in India vs WI Test

Team India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan grabbed a fine low catch to dismiss Raymon Reifer in the first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica, starting on Wednesday, July 12.

Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat first on a flat wicket. With nothing on offer for the pacers, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma introduced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin early. The move paid dividends early as Ashwin dismissed both openers to have the home side at 38/2.

Ashwin cleaned up Tagenarine Chanderpaul before a top edge from Brathwaite's bat found Indian skipper Rohit Sharma at covers.

With their tail up, India struck once more to hurt the hosts again. This time it was Shardul Thakur. It was a little fuller and wider from the Indian all-rounder and Reifer went for an extravagant drive.

However, the ball went with the angle and got a faint edge on the way to Ishan Kishan. The debutant jumped forward and stretched both his hands to grab a fine low catch. It was Ishan's first catch in Test cricket.

The dismissal reduced the West Indies to 47/3, with debutant Alick Athanaze joining Jermaine Blackwood.

India, meanwhile, fielded two debutants in the first Test as they look to build a younger side. Along with Ishan Kishan, the think tank also picked Yashasvi Jaiswal to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Shubman Gill, who generally opens the innings, will now slot in at No. 3.

India and West Indies Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.

