[WATCH] “It feels really good to be back in the nets”- Yusuf Pathan gears up for Legends League with huge sixes

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan has begun preparations for the forthcoming Legends League. In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, the former Baroda all-rounder could be seen hitting exquisite cover drives and huge sixes in the nets during a preparatory session.

Sharing the clip, he wrote:

“It feels really good to be back in the nets preparing for the legends league.”

The all-rounder has been impressive for the India Maharajas and Indian Legends post-retirement from international cricket.

The right-handed batter will be looking to emulate his exceptional knocks in the tournament. He scored 151 runs in four matches for Maharajas in the inaugural season that took place in January this year.

He also scored 139 runs and scalped nine wickets during the 2021 World Safety Road Series.

Pathan has represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is in which he scalped 46 wickets and scored 1046 runs. He was also part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, respectively.

Legends League: Sourav Ganguly to lead India Maharajas for a special match

The second season of the Legends League is dedicated to India’s 75 years of independence.

An exhibition match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata between Sourav Ganguly-led India Maharajas against the Eoin Morgan-led World Giants on September 16. Cricketers from 10 different countries will take part in the match.

The season will officially kick off on September 17. Four teams will be in action during the 15-match stint across six cities. The tournament final will take place on October 22.

Here are the teams for the special match to be played on September 16 at Eden Garden:

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).

