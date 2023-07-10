[Watch] “It’s 9000 runs too many” - When Sunil Gavaskar reacted in his typically witty manner after becoming first batter to score 10000 Test runs

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 74th birthday on Monday, July 10. Apart from being one of most successful batters in the history of Test cricket, the Little Master is also renowned for his subtle wit.

The former India opener was the first batter to reach 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the incredible feat in his 124th match, which was played against Pakistan in Ahmedabad in March 1987. Not known for showing much emotions, Gavaskar reacted with unusual enthusiasm after reaching the 10,000-run landmark.

In an interview after creating history with the willow, the Indian legend opened up on his pumped-up reaction to crossing 10,000 Test runs. In his near-inimitable style, he replied:

“It’s just the fact that 10,000 runs is something I never expected to score in my life. It’s 9,000 runs too many. I would have been very happy with 1,000 runs in my Test career, but this is 9,000 runs plus for me. So I think it was just a moment of sheer joy for me. I suppose, there are moments when one can’t always control one’s emotions. This was one of those.”

Asked about what sort of mental preparation he had made for the innings, Gavaskar is heard saying:

“There wasn’t any mental preparation as such. It was just that I knew I had to get going, had to get some runs, give the side a start, then the required number of runs would come in. I just played as if I was opening in another Test match. I was very keen to get it done fast because it was really getting to me - everybody meeting and telling you 10,000. So I am really happy that’s past now.”

Gavaskar ended his Test career with 10,122 runs from 125 matches at an average of 51.12, with 34 hundreds and 45 fifties.

Sunil Gavaskar recently questioned Team India’s fitness

Gavaskar has been critical of Team India on a number of occasions in the wake of their loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final to Australia. Speaking at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, he lashed out at seniors for bringing workload into the picture and also questioned the fitness of players. He opined:

“The truth is the main guys do not want to go early [to prepare for big events]. Because they know that come what may, they will get selected. And when you go early they will talk about the workload. You call yourself the fittest team in the world or fitter than the early generations, then how do you break down so soon? How do you have a workload issue when you play a 20-over game?”

India went down to Australia by 209 runs in the WTC 2023 final at The Oval as their jinx in ICC events continued.

