[Watch] Jack Leaning’s brilliant reflex catch robs Rob Jones of his half-century in County Championship Division One

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 23, 2024 17:52 IST
County Championship
Rob Jones missed out on well-deserved half-century courtesy of a magnificent catch. [Pic credits: @CountyChamp on X]@

Jack Leaning took a brilliant diving catch in the slips to dismiss Rob Jones in the County Championship Division One on Friday, August 23. The screamer of a catch came during the game between Kent and Worcestershire on Day 2.

The dismissal took place during the 67th over of Worcestershire’s first innings. Joey Evison bowled a full-length ball on off and Jones ended up edging the ball towards the second slip. Leaning made a full-stretch dive to his right to complete the catch, leaving everyone in awe.

Sharing the video on X, the official handle of County Championship wrote:

“This Jack Lanning catch. Wow.”

Watch the clip below:

Rob Jones scored 49 runs off 107 balls with the help of six boundaries before Kent reduced Worcestershire to 201/4.

Worcestershire takes lead against Kent in County Championship match

A clinical all-round display has helped Worcestershire take a lead over Kent in the County Championship match on Day 2.

Kent were bundled out for 171 in 49.5 overs in their first innings. Joe Leach starred with the ball, returning with figures of 6/52, while Adam Finch bagged two wickets. Tom Taylor and James Hartstone bagged one apiece.

Tawanda Muyeye top-scored for Kent, scoring 56 runs off 64 deliveries, a knock laced with 11 boundaries. Grant Stewart, Akeem Jordan, and Ben Compton chipped in with 26 (34), 20 (38) and 20 (88), respectively.

In response, Worcestershire were 237/4 after 37 overs, with Adam Hose and skipper Brett D’Oliveira at the crease. They are leading by 66 runs.

Greth Roderick top scored with 63 off 154, comprising eight boundaries. Rob Jones (49) and Jake Libby (30 off 82) got off to starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Akeem Jordan has been the pick of Kent bowlers with two wickets so far.

Both Kent and Worcestershire are lying rock-bottom of the points table with a solitary win in 10 games this season. They are placed 10th and ninth, respectively.

Follow the County Championship Division One score on Sportskeeda here.

Edited by Ankush Das
