Watch: James Vince gives Andrew Tye the death stare as his wide denies the Englishman a century

James Vince was left stranded on 98* as the Sydney Sixers won the Qualifier against the Perth Scorchers to reach the Big Bash League's final. The Sydney side needed one run to win with Vince needing two runs for his century.

However, Andrew Tye bowled what looked like a deliberate wide ball over Vince's head, and the game was done and dusted with the Sixers winning by nine wickets. James Vince gave Andrew Tye the death stare after the incident, and the Australian seamer did put up his hand in an apology.

However, many on social media aren't buying Tye's apology as the wide ball was well over Vince's head.

The Scorchers had put up a decent score of 167-6 while batting first. However, the Sixers won the tie on a canter thanks to the 92-run opening partnership between James Vince and Josh Philippe.

The game was dead and buried from a neutral's perspective as the Sixers were cruising to a win. The tie became, however, picked up when Vince's century came into the context. Needing five runs to win, Daniel Hughes smashed a boundary in the 17th over.

However, the left-hander blocked out the next three balls, which indicated that the Sixers were looking to make sure that Vince got to his hundred. However, Tye, a la Suraj Randiv, decided to take matters into his own hands and stopped the batsman from reaching a well-deserved hundred.

James Vince's performance in the BBL so far

The English batsman has had an impressive outing in the BBL so far, scoring 442 runs in 14 games at an average of 34 along with a strike rate of 140.76. His 98* today is the best score of his BBL career.

With the Sixers dominating the Scorchers in the Qualifier today, the defending champions will be the favourites to win the title again. The final will take place on February 6. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, are still in the race thanks to their second place finish in the league stage.